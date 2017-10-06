No doubts over Collins as he’s backed to reach 20

Hatters forward Danny Hylton has no doubt that strike partner James Collins will break the 20-goal barrier for Luton this term.

The 26-year-old began with a hat-trick on debut against Yeovil and had a tally of five from his opening five games.

He’s getting in great positions, leading the line well, putting in a real shift, so I’m delighted with him. Nathan JOnes

However, he has scored just once in his last seven matches, but Hylton said: “Collo’s a goalscorer, he’ll be a little bit frustrated, but he won’t be worried. Collo will score goals and he’ll get his 20-25 this season, without doubt.

“I’m sure he’ll say the same, he didn’t score, but we won the game and we’re not far off where we want to be, I’m sure he’ll not be too worried.”

Manager Nathan Jones had no concerns about one of his major signings of the summer too, as he said: “At Chesterfield, he missed one or two chances that he would normally take, but I don’t think he’s missing chances now.

“He’s getting in great positions, leading the line well, putting in a real shift, so I’m delighted with him.

“We needed to pick him out a little bit better the other day, because we had opportunities where we could have, and then he contributed, set up Hylts goal.

“So I’m delighted with my front three, they’re creating or scoring, that’s all you can ask.”

Collins was booked for diving during the weekend’s 3-1 win over Newport, and after the whistle, when asked on the day what he thought of referee Mark Heywood’s decision, Jones said: “I probably agreed with him if I’m honest.

“He didn’t need to go down, he was in the box, got a wonderful strike on him, so I’ll have to see it again before I comment. I didn’t agree with the ref first half, but I agreed with him second.”

However, after watching it back, Jones added: “Actually he had an argument for a penalty because he just steps across him.

“I think the way that James went down probably cost us a penalty as it’s actually a foul,”