No drastic changes for Luton against Vale despite Robins defeat

Hatters boss Nathan Jones isn’t intending to make any drastic changes to his side for tomorrow’s visit of Port Vale despite their heavy defeat against Swindon on Saturday.

The Luton chief saw his side fall to a 3-0 loss at Kenilworth Road, their biggest at home under his charge, although the match clearly swung on skipper Scott Cuthbert’s 32nd minute red card.

When asked if that would come into his thinking against the division’s bottom side, Jones said: “I don’t want to change too much.

“I’m enforced to make at least one change, but what I want to do is play my best 11, or what I feel is my best 11 for as much as I possibly can.

“Certain things dicate that, three games in a week for a lot of people, especially with the distances a lot of them do.

“Then we’ve got a good squad where I can freshen stuff up but what I won’t do is tinker and rotate for the sake of it, I won’t do that now.

“I’ve got to have pure competition, as we’ve got people coming back to form and finding their feet.

"We’re not getting too carried away with it being a real bad performance and we’ve lost 3-0.

"I've only lost by that margin once before since I've been here, it was disappointing, but we realise the reasons for that."

The change that Jones will have to make is in central defence with Cuthbert suspended, meaning Glen Rea, Johnny Mullins and Akin Famewo are all in contention to replace the captain.

On Mullins' who has made just one start in the Checkatrade Trophy this term, Jones continued: “He’s (Mullins) just lacked a bit of games lately, he’s been very unlucky.

“We love Johnny here, we respect him and we know he’ll do very well for us, so he comes into the squad, as does Akin.

“There’s two that step into the squad, but the competition is rife and we really, really want that to be as what I don’t want to is put a bad performance in tomorrow.

“I want the competition, I want the ones who are in tomorrow to play well enough that they stay in.”

Meanwhile, Rea has only made two starts in the league so far this term and could be in line to step up, having been a regular on the bench and came on at the weekend once the red card was shown.

On how the former Brighton youngster has done this term and keeping all his defenders happy,. Jones added: “I think he’s growing now. He was disappointed early on not to be included, because he played 50 games last year and so on, so he was disappointed to be left out.

“I think he’s now getting back to finding his feet,. We’ve also got Johnny who missed the tail end of last year, again game time and rhythm so it’s difficult.

"It’s managing four very good centre halves plus the two young, ambitious ones that want to play as well.

“So it’s a real juggling act and that takes up a lot of my job in terms of keeping these players happy as they all feel they should play.”