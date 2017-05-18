No nerves for Vassell ahead of Blackpool clash

Hatters striker Isaac Vassell isn’t feeling any extra nerves ahead of tonight’s League Two play-off semi-final second leg decider against Blackpool at Kenilworth Road.

Luton go into the game knowing it’s a must-win encounter after losing the first match 3-2, but on whether he had any pre-match jitters, Vassell said: “Not so much nerves, I’m pretty excited to get out there and do what I can do again.

As far as players holding their nerve concerned, I believe they will as we have to win the game. Nathan Jones

“I think being patient is key because it’s just one goal in it. As soon as we get that one goal they might have to come out, start attacking us to try and get the win.

“We don’t know how they’re going to set up, so thin being patient is key.

“We’re confident that we’re going to go into the game and get a result that we need to advance to Wembley.

“We’re still in a positive mood, it’s not over, there’s just one goal in it and we know we can score goals.

“I think we’ll be all right, we’re confident we can get that first goal and then it will be game on.”

Boss Nathan Jones also felt that his side were more than capable of coping with the big occasion as over 10,000 supporters are expected to cram into Kenilworth Road.

He said: “As far as players holding their nerve concerned, I believe they will as we have to win the game,

“We’re capable of doing that against any side in this division and we’re going to have to prove that against a very good Blackpool side.”

Vassell should stay upfront alongside Danny Hylton too after the pair were reunited for the match at Bloomfield Road on Sunday evening.

The forward was delighted to resume the partnership once more, saying: “Hylts is the one I’ve looked up to this season one who’s been a constant threat with his goals.

“Just everything about his play is really good, he’s a really good player to have in the squad as you can learn from him.”

In Hylton’s enforced absence though suspension though, Town managed to scored seven times, with Vassell bagging twice and start a run of three goals in three games.

When asked if he felt he had matured as a player having to lead the line alongside Ollie Palmer, even if it was just for a short while, the former Truro City attacker added: “Yes, I guess so. It’s important that the team are able to react when the team hasn’t got Hylts, we can’t just rely on one player to do everything for us.

“I’m not saying that he does, but he does a lot for the team. Everyone has to stand up and do their part when he’s absent, so I feel like I did.”