‘Old school’ Cuthbert draws praise from Luton match-winner

Hatters’ ‘old school’ captain Scott Cuthbert was the ideal person to protect Town’s clean sheet during their 1-0 win over Chesterfield on Saturday, according to striker Danny Hylton.

The Town skipper repelled everything that the Spireites threw at him over the course of the fixture and made sure that even when down to 10 men for the final 13 minutes due to Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s red card, there was no breach of the hosts defensive line.

He’s the same, he’s aggressive, he’s brave, he’s strong and no nonsense, he’s old school. Scott Cuthbert

Time and time he made crucially-timed headers and clearances, as Hylton said: “He loves it, there’s no better thing than seeing Scotty at the back. He thrives on heading the ball and being aggressive and beating centre forwards up.

“He did that today so many times. Looking at the clock, 10 minutes to go, and not much left in the tank, ball comes in the box, Scotty’s there again heading it out, heading it out.

“It’s the best feeling in the word, so credit to Scotty, as he’s another one who deserves that. He gets a little bit of stick sometimes and got sent off the other week, but he’s our leader, he’s our captain and he showed that today.”

It was no surprise to Hylton that his skipper was at the thick of things, helping Town to a third clean sheet out of four at Kenilworth Road, as he added: “He’s exactly the same (in training), you don’t want to train against Scotty, you try and stay away from him, as you get kicked and might not play on a Saturday.

“But he’s the same, he’s aggressive, he’s brave, he’s strong and no nonsense, he’s old school.

“It’s the best feeling, when the ball comes in the box and Scotty’s there to head it out, it was great.