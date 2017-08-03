Optimism sky high for Hatters skipper

Hatters skipper Scott Cuthbert is hugely optimistic his side can achieve their goal of winning automatic promotion this term.

The Luton captain was part of the side that had their hopes dashed by a last minute equaliser against Blackpool back in May, knocking them out of the play-offs.

However, although admitted it was tough to bounce back from initially, he is confident of a very different outcome this time around, saying: “The manner in which it happened, the last minute set-piece was disappointing.

“The first couple of weeks is quite hard, but you slowly get over it and you’ve just got to learn from it.

“These things happen in your careers, you can’t have it all your own way throughout your whole career.

“You’ve got to learn from the bad times and use them as motivation to push on, try and be better and be successful.

“I’m very, very, very optimistic that we will be successful this year.”

It’s not just Cuthbert who has that opinion, as most supporters are anticipating success this term, while the league sponsors Sky Bet have installed Town as second favourites behind Mansfield.

However, Cuthbert will not be worrying about the added expectation that comes with it, as he said: “It’s not pressure, it’s something we need to enjoy and need to make sure that we are successful this year.

“I wouldn’t say that there’s added pressure on us this year, we know that last year we probably should have been in the top three.

“Little things just didn’t quite go our way. We drew a few too many games and at certain parts of the season we never won the games that we should have.

“But we’re staying confident that we’re going to have a very successful season.”

One of the reasons behind Cuthbert’s firm belief in success is the summer signings at Kenilworth Road that have included the likes of James Collins, Alan McCormack and Andrew Shinnie.

He said: “The players we brought in last year were high quality as well, so they’ve strengthened what was already a really, really strong squad.

“We’ve probably got 22 players vying for 11 places, the competition is unbelievable, the standard in training has been ridiculous.

“The new signings have just added to that. They know how to get out of this league, they’ve played in the league above and higher leagues, some have played for their countries.

“So it’s fantastic we’ve been able to attract players of that quality to the club.”