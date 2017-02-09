Orient striker wants to make Luton his home

Even though he’s only been at Kenilworth Road for a matter of days, it already feels like home for striker Ollie Palmer.

The 25-year-old, who has joined on loan until the end of the season from fellow League Two side Leyton Orient, is out of contract in sthe summer.

I want to do my best here and if things go well and I got offered a contact then it’s something I’d definitely like to take up. Ollie Palmer

After making his debut in the 1-1 draw against Grimsby on Saturday, Palmer is now hoping to make Luton his permanent residence too as he said: “It’s been brilliant, it’s a massive club, looking to get promoted and all the lads have been fantastic with me.

“I feel like I’ve been here for weeks now, so I’m really enjoying it.

“At the moment it’s a loan and we’ve just got to see how things go.

“I want to do my best here and if things go well and I got offered a contact then it’s something I’d definitely like to take up.”

Palmer has been at O’s since July 2015 and although having played 24 games so far this term, scoring five goals, including against Luton earlier in the campaign, he was quick to jump at the chance to move clubs.

He continued: “I got informed a week before it happened that Luton were interested, and it’s just something that I couldn’t turn down.

“It’s a massive club, I’ve heard things about the gaffer here and it’s just something that I really wanted to happen.

“Leyton Orient was a fantastic time for me. With the squad they’ve got they’ll do really well, as in staying up, and I just want to wish them all the best.

“But, for me, when I found out about this opportunity, I wanted to come here and be a part of a winning changing room.

“I’ll come in and do what I can to help out and try to get us automatically promoted.

“The gaffer has made no bones about it, he wants to go up in the top three and there’s plenty of games left yet to make sure that happens.”

After having four managers already this term at the Matchroom Stadium, Palmer is relieved to be at a club where there appears to be some longevity, with Jones recently completing a year in charge.

He continued: “Definitely. It makes a massive difference and that’s what you want, a bit of stability.

“You’ve got that at a big club like Luton Town.

“They’re moving into a new training ground shortly and hopefully will get the new stadium set up.

“It’s got a fantastic future and the fans are fantastic here, they come out in force.”