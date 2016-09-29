‘Outstanding’ Famewo tipped for a big future by Luton boss

Hatters teenage centre half Akin Famewo is going to become a ‘top player’ according to boss Nathan Jones.

The 17-year-old was handed his full league debut against Hartlepool on Tuesday evening, after Johnny Mullins missed out with a tight hamstring.

He has all the attributes and he’s ours and we’re proud of him. Nathan Jones

Famewo went on to put in an almost flawless performance as his side earned a 1-1 draw at Victoria Park, impressing with his composure, particularly when in possession, as Jones said: “He (Akin) was outstanding and he’s going to be a top player. He has all the attributes and he’s ours and we’re proud of him.”

Famewo was partnered alongside Alan Sheehan in the heart of Town’s defence, who gave glowing praise to his team-mate too, saying: “Akin came in and got the nod and he was absolutely brilliant.

“I’ve been doing a lot of work with Akin, he’s a great listener and he really wants it. It’s great to have somebody with a hunger to do well and I’ll keep helping him as long as he wants it and he did absolutely great. I’m delighted for him.

“Him and Frankie Musonda are two very good centre backs, let’s not forget about Frankie either, Frankie is a very good young player and he’ll be given his chance at some time as well.