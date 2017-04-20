Palmer has other offers but wants to stay with Luton

On-loan striker Ollie Palmer will be doing all he can to prove to Luton manager Nathan Jones he is the man to fill the vacancy in Town’s attacking ranks next term.

The Hatters chief recently admitted he will more than likely be adding a forward of Palmer’s ilk to his squad in the summer, with the Leyton Orient forward getting first opportunity to show just why it should be him.

Palmer ws now aiming to demonstrate his case to the Town boss, over what he hopes will be six more games this term, saying: “That’s what I’ll be trying to do every single day, I want to do as much as I can.

“It’s a fantastic club that I want to be at. The gaffer’s told me he’s been pleased how I’ve been doing, the impact I’ve had since being here.

“Now I just want to start the remaining games and show him what I can really do and what I can bring to this side.

“If he signs me for next season that will be fantastic. It’s a great club to be at under a good manager and a great set of lads, fantastic changing room, camaraderie is brilliant.

“I get along with absolutely everyone, so there’s no little cliques here and it will be a really good place to sign at.

“It’s a club that sees themselves in a few more years pushing to get into the Championship.

“They’ve got a new training ground, new stadium being built and it’s a club with a bright future.

“The gaffer’s signed a long term contract, he’s done fantastic here in his first full season and is probably one of the best young managers outside the Prem.

“So it is a club that you want to be at as its building, looking to build. I’m 25, so I’m at a good age now where I want to be playing regular football and kicking on at a big club.”

If Luton don’t offer Palmer a deal, then the soon to be free agent revealed that his efforts at Kenilworth Road, scoring twice in 14 appearances so far has already alerted others to his availability.

He continued: “I’m out of contract there (Orient) and I’ve already had offers from other clubs, so I’m not worried, there’s nothing playing on my mind, my head’s not being turned anywhere else.

“I’m just enjoying playing here. There’s already offers coming in and interest, so that keeps me determined to get the best deal you can.

“You want to play for the biggest clubs and the clubs that want to be competing in the highest leagues, but Luton are a massive club and will be a massive club in League One.

“They’ll be a club looking to kick on again, the manager will tell you that himself. So I’m just focused on what we’re doing now, focused on giving the best I’ve got and getting Luton promoted this year.”

The situation at Palmer’s former club Orient is now at crisis point with staff, employees and players not being paid, as the forward revealed it has hit him particularly hard after becoming a father in recent weeks.

He said: “It has been difficult, not being paid by Orient since the end of January.

“I’ve got a newborn and a missus. She’s had to go straight back into work after quite a traumatic pregnancy to be fair, but Luton I think are going to help out where they can, but I’m just enjoying my football and rather be in the position that I am now than be at Orient.

“It’s a massive, massive shame. I’m not there now and the fans were brilliant with me when I was doing a bit of running before the game (on Good Friday), as I couldn’t play.

“It has a great fanbase and is a fantastic league club. It shouldn’t be where they are, hopefully they’ll bounce back like clubs can, but it is a massive shame.”