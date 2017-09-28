Patience pays off as Gambin gets his chance

Luton midfielder Luke Gambin was relieved to put an end to his frustrating start to the season at Kenilworth Road with a first league start of the campaign at the weekend.

The 24-year-old has endured a stop start time of it at the club since arriving in January from Barnet, making 17 league appearances, but only nine of them from the opening whistle.

I’m hungry, I want to play, want to do well here, I love it here. Luke Gambin

Saturday saw his first start since the 3-1 win over Morecambe on May 6, while he carried that on against the Shrimps in midweek, completing his first 90 minutes in the league for Town since February.

On his time watching on from the sidelines, he said: “As player you’re sitting there thinking what do I need to work on?

“Is it off the ball? Is it physically? So you go in and ask these questions and we’ve got great quality here and it was just about waiting for my opportunity.

“I think I’ve done well, I believe I can do more and it’s all about games, and building that confidence.

“Once I get going I think I’ve got more quality and I believe in myself to help this team. I’m hungry, I want to play, want to do well here, I love it here.”

Gambin admitted he had a few conversations with manager Nathan Jones about his lack of football too, saying: “You’re always asking questions, but the manager here is brilliant.

“You can go in, talk to him, he’s honest, so obviously when I had my chance I was delighted and just wanted to play well for the team.

“I’ve been waiting and all I’m in control of is when I come on and get to play, so I enjoyed it out there.”

Gambin did just that too, sending over a number of delightful crosses, one in particular that Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu should have easily tucked away.

It impressed team-mate Danny Hylton too, as he said: “He’s another one who’s been a little bit unlucky to not be playing.

“We’ve got a great squad and there’s so many players who you could say that about.

“He’s answered the best way he can, he’s got his chance and I thought he was terrific when he played, very creative.

“There were a few good balls in that probably we should have scored from, so well done to Gambo.”

Boss Jones felt that after scoring two in the midweek development win over Brentford, then Gambin head earned an opportunity.

The Luton chief said: “He really deserved his chance to be fair, he’s been bright in training, been bright in the development games he’s played.

“He deserved his chance, he’s had to be very, very patient, but he was wonderful.

“I thought he gave us a real impetus and I’m really pleased for him.”

The only frustration for Gambin was that he didn’t last the 90 minutes, replaced by Glen Rea just after the hour mark. He did get a fine reception from the home supporters though, as he said: “When I was walking off it was nice to hear the applause.

“I was just loving it out there, it’s always nice to play and I thought I did well.

“Football is frustrating at times, but whatever it takes to get the three points, whether it was a tactical change by the manager, I’m just happy with the three points, it’s all good.”