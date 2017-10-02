Pelly and Berry in contention for Bees clash

Hatters duo Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Luke Berry will both come into contention for tomorrow night’s Checkatrade Trophy clash against Barnet at Kenilworth Road.

The pair have found themselves sitting on the sidelines recently after being handed three matches bans, although the suspensions only count forLeague League Two fixtures.

They’ll definitely be in the squad and definitely be available, so we’ll see. Nathan Jones

Berry’s ban finished on Saturday, and although Mpanzu will still missing for the trip to Accrington on Saturday, the Bees clash represents a chance for the pair to get back up to speed, as Jones said: “They come into our plans, they’ll be in our squad for tomorrow.

“Whether we start them or not is another thing, but they’ll definitely be in the squad and definitely be available, so we’ll see.

“It’s come as a good time for some, as some need a game, but we’ll have a strong side tomorrow night.

“We’ll freshen the squad up and freshen the team up as we’ve got a big month coming up now.

“Wo we’ve got to make sure we’re all ready to go, but we want to win the game, end of story.

“We want to win the game and we’ll be as strong as we possibly can tomorrow in terms of the personnel we put out, as it’s a competition we enjoy.”

Defender Johnny Mullins is another one looking to play after his last action came well over a month ago in the same competition against Spurs U21s.

Jones continued: “Johnny needs minutes, but Johnny’s a first team player, so it’s a good side we’ll put out and Johnny will need to get minutes in the coming weeks.”

Recent addition from Basingstoke, Aaron Jarvis could be in line for his first start as well, after making his debut from the bench at Morecambe recently.

The Luton chief said: “He’s in the squad, so we’ve got try and use him now, got to try and get him up to speed.

“He’s shown good attitude and development in training. There’s still a long way for him to go as he’s still a young lad, only 19, his second season in men’s football.

“So it’s a big ask for him in terms of impacting on a first team game, but he’s surprising us regularly, he’s a real diligent kid, wants to learn, so he’ll be fine.”

Youngsters Akin Famewo, Frankie Musonda and Jack Senior will be hoping for another taste of first team football too, with Jones saying: “If selected, then it will an opportunity for them as the squad’s been tested in recent weeks.

“God willing we’ve come through that, as this is a chance for some to get minutes, some to continue their form so we’ve got a strong side tomorrow.”

During the last game, both academy gradudates Jack James and Arthur Read were involved in the second period and Jones confirmed there may be a few youngsters involved once more.

He added: “There’s one or two in the squad for tomorrow, so we’ll see where we are, but we’ll prepare for it like a normal game.

“We want to win the game and Barnet will be a tough oppostion as we found out second game of the season.

“Whatever we need to use, whatever we need to do tomorrow we will.

“It’s another game on the calendar, another one that want to win and want to win as a team.”