Pelly has the potential to make it in the Premier

Midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has every opportunity of playing at the top flight, according to team-mate Dan Potts.

The 23-year-old was easily the stand out performer in Town’s 1-0 defeat to Barnet last weekend, with an all-action display, and on his chances of one day running out in the top division, Potts, who himself has made two appearances in the Premier League, said: “Definitely.

Dan Potts The way we play, I think Pelly’s attributes are key in the midfield.

“The way the game’s going, it’s definitely suited to him. He’s versatile, playing well, playing regularly, that’s all you can ask for at his age.

“He’s still relatively young as well, a good friend of mine, I’ve known him a long while.

“It’s good to see him doing well and good to see him get his future sorted recently too.”

Both Mpanzu and Potts were at West Ham together as youngsters, with the former Hammers connections boosted this summer by Marek Stech and Elliot Lee’s additions.

Potts continued: “I know Stechy from back in the day, he’s a bit older now, but he’s a top keeper, has got a lot of experience too and I think that just helps.”

“(Andrew) Shinnie knows a few of the lads as well, the new lads have all come in as if they’re already here.

“It was a disappointing result, but hopefully over the next couple of weeks you see that team morale, that team bond that has come to fruition from pre-season I think, it’s just as good as last year if not better.”