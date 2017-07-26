Pelly not fussed about speculation

Hatters midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu wasn’t paying any attention to rumours about his own future that have circulated on the internet over the summer.

The 23-year-old had been linked to a host of Championship clubs, but with nothing concrete coming it it, the ex-West Ham youngster will be in a Luton shirt once more this season.

I’m just concentrating on my football and if there’s speculation, that’s all it is. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

When asked if he had heard of the unsubstantiated stories, Mpanzu said: “I was aware, but speculation is speculation, until they make a bid, anyone can make any story up.

“I’m just concentrating on my football and if there’s speculation, that’s all it is.

“I don’t know anything about it, so whatever you know, I know.

“Hopefully I can knuckle down, get my place in the team and get this club promoted.”

It hasn’t been all internet rumours this summer though, as the likes of James Justin and Isaac Vassell have both seen bids from Nottingham Forest and Bristol City rejected by the club.

On keeping hold of the pair, Mpanzu added: “It’s good, them getting bids is a credit to them. They’ve been playing well, Isaac’s scored a lot of goals, JJ’s been great for us.

“Hopefully we can keep them and hopefully they can come with us, push into League One and then whatever happens after that, is great for the club and both their players.”