Pelly pens a new deal with Luton

Luton Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has become the second player to put pen to paper on a long term deal at Kenilworth Road this week, signing a contract extension until 2020, with the potential for a further year.
The 23-year-old follows in James Justin’s footsteps, after he added another year to his time with Luton, as Ruddock-Mpanzu, who is nearing his fourth year with the club, said: “I have been here a while now and I am delighted to have extended my contract.
“There’s a similar vibe around the place in terms of our confidence in getting out of the division as to when I first arrived.
“Last year was a bit of a disappointment at the end, but we know we can turn it around.”
The ex-Hammer says that Town boss Nathan Jones and the summer signings joining the club were a big factor in him agreeing to commit his long-term future to the club too.
He added: “The gaffer was a massive reason as to why I have decided to extend my contract.
“He was at a big club at Brighton and he made the decision to come to another big club here.
“He’s helped me develop a lot and the team as well. I have a lot of belief in him and we are going to move forward together.
“He has brought in quite a few midfielders this summer and I can definitely learn something from each of them.
“Alan McCormack and Andrew Shinnie have both played in the Championship – both with different styles – and I certainly can pick up different things from watching their games.
“It certainly made what was an easy decision even easier.”
