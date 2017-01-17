Pelly urged to become a top player for the Hatters

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has been urged by Hatters boss Nathan Jones to do everything in his power to nail down a place in the club’s midfield this season.

The 23-year-old, who is approaching 100 games for the club shortly, has been in and out of the side so far, making 13 starts in League Two.

He impressed when played in a deeper position against Chesterfield in the Checkatrade Trophy last Tuesday and kept that role for the 2-1 victory at Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

The former West Ham youngster produced another impressive performance to add a different dimension to Town’s midfield diamond as speaking afterwards, Jones said: “Pelly Ruddock in the middle of the park was outstanding, absolutely outstanding.

“I’ve played him in that many positions now, he’s got to be good at one.

“He came here as a centre half, but he has that potency, has all the characteristics to be a top central midfield player.

“What he has to do is make sure his concentration levels, because I love his character, I love his lifestyle, well certain parts of his lifestyle, because he’s a real good character and a bubbly one.

“Sometimes that portrays in some of his play and I don’t want it to.

“He’s adding a maturity, well I’ve seen a week’s worth of maturity, so let’s see if we can’t build a real good player there.”

Meanwhile, Jones was also quick to praise 18-year-old James Justin for what was a coming of age performance from the teenager who showed experience and guile beyond his years to ensure Luton remained in front late on.

The boss added: “Apart from being a bit wide for the first goal I thought he was impeccable.

“How he gets about, he’s young, he’s fit, he wants to press, backs himself, that’s what we want from a full back and the little ginger one (Jack Senior) is exactly the same, wants to go and back himself, wants to go and press, wants to get on the front foot and we like that.

“James has got a wonderful career ahead of him if he wants it.”