'Perfect' away display gives Luton fans the best Christmas present

Luton Town gave their supporters the best Christmas present with the ‘perfect’ away performance during their 2-0 win at Blackpool yesterday according to boss Nathan Jones.

Jack Marriott put the visitors in front with an excellent close range finish in the first half, before Cameron McGeehan bagged his 10th of the campaign, nodding home James Justin’s cross moments after the interval.

A delighted Jones said: “It’s the best Christmas present you could possible have asked for.

“In terms of three points, the manner and the performance was something I’m proud of, really proud of

“That’s as good an away performance I’ve seen from anyone at this level. I thought we were just majestic, I really do.

“I can’t think of many adjectives to describe that performance, but we were clinical, we were ruthless, we worked hard and we looked solid.

“They were superb today, they did me proud and that’s my team out there. I’m proud of the team, I’d put my name to that team, no problem, I thought they were absolutely outstanding.”

Blackpool had been in excellent home going into the clash, losing just once in front of their own fans this term, unbeaten in their previous nine matches at Bloomfield Road with seven victories, scoring 23 goals.

They weren’t without their own chances either, with Kyle Vassell forcing keeper Christian Walton into two excellent saves during the first half.

However, once Marriott had broken the deadlock, there looked only one winner, with Luton oozing quality, particularly in the second period, while keeping their fourth successive away clean sheet in the league too.

Jones continued: “For a keeper of his quality, they were routine ones. They were in and around him, they’re coming in at velocity, but you don’t expect an England U21 keeper to get beaten from there. We don’t and he didn’t.

“These are a good counter-attacking side, but we’re the best I think at that and once we got our opportunity, Jack took it clinically.

“Then at half time, they (players) said, they’ll come at us and I said, ‘no, they won’t. We’ll go at them’. We came out of the blocks, scored a great goal and what a performance. As away performances go, that’s perfect.

“They have one or two opportunities from distance and counter attacks, but apart from that we negated a side that hasn’t lost in nine at home.

“They’ve been beating (teams with) scores of threes and fours against people and taking teams apart. Without being too disrespectful, I thought we did that to them today.”