Permanent Luton stay is on the cards for Blues midfielder Shinnie

New recruit Andrew Shinnie sees no reason why his loan move to the Hatters won’t be turned into a permanent one next summer.

The 27-year-old Scottish international penned a season-long deal with Luton from Birmingham City earlier this month.

He is out of contract at St Andrews in the summer and on the chances of extending his stay with Town when the time comes, he said: “It will probably be something to cross that bridge when I come to it, but I don’t really see any reason why I wouldn’t want to stay.

“Obviously we can have a great season and achieve what we want to achieve and hopefully push the club on, progress and start climbing the league as I think the club is a higher league club.”

Dropping down two levels was of no concern to Shinnie either, as he hadn’t featured in the Championship for the Blues since February 20, 2016, spending last year with Scottish outfit Hibernian.

He continued: “It wasn’t really an issue as I haven’t really played at Birmingham for a wee while now.

“I’ve not really been playing in the Championship every week, I’ve been up in Scotland, so I wouldn’t really see it’s massively like I’m dropping out of the Championship.

“Obviously I am contracted to a Championship team, but Luton is in terms of being a big club and facilities-wise, it’s just as big as a Championship club I would say.

“Obviously it’s League Two and I am dropping down a couple of leagues, but it’s still a great club with great facilities and a club who have got a good chance of being successful this year, so it’s exciting for me.”

Luton have been hit in the past with players being recalled from their loan spells, mainly goalkeepers, but Shinnie doesn’t think that will be the case with him this term.

He added: “I’m not 100 per cent sure what the recall clause is, but I’m there for the season in my head.

“I’m hoping to enjoy a full season and I’m pretty sure everyone else will be thinking the same in terms of me, so it’s a full season-long loan.”