Potts is determined to stay in the side

Town full back Dan Potts is determined to stay in manager Nathan Jones’ first team thoughts after earning a recall for the 1-1 draw with Carlisle United on Saturday.

Potts’ last start in the league had come almost two months ago, when Luton drew 1-1 with Mansfield Town, as he lost his place to Alan Sheehan.

I’ve kept my head down, worked hard and hopefully now I can step back into the team and stay there. Dan Potts

The former West Ham youngster admitted he had spoken to Jones about his lack of match time before his reintroduction on Saturday, saying: “We had conversations but that stays at the training ground and that’s that.

“It’s obviously been frustrating. I’m not one to get down or get sloppy with my training.

“I’ve kept my head down, worked hard and hopefully now I can step back into the team and stay there.

It was Potts’ second 90 minutes in four days as he had been in the Checkatrde Trophy side that won 3-2 at Swindon on Tuesday night.

He demonstrated a further string to his bow that evening, impressing in a central defensive berth, as the 22-year-old continued: “I’m versatile in that way. I know I can play centre half.

“I played a lot of games at centre half when I was younger and I’m equally comfortable there, anywhere across the back, really.

“That’s the option the gaffer has now. He knows I can play there and I’ll do whatever the manager wants me to do and I’ll step in wherever he wants me.”

Prior to Saturday’s match, boss Jones had praised Potts for his reaction to a spell on the sidelines.

He said: “I don’t expect any of them to be happy if they’re not playing, but they all react very, very well and we have a close-knit group here.

“They take it well as there’s always a reason behind it.

“I didn’t envisage Dan being out as long as he has been because we picked a side and I remember it vividly.

“The game we changed things was Notts County away as I felt going with Alan in that position, we’d just get a little bit more for how they play. Then we kept a clean sheet and we’d kept four in five clean sheets since.

“So it’s difficult to change as we were picking up results from clean sheets.

“At times we weren’t as fluent as we’d have liked to been, there’s always decisions to make but we’re really pleased with Dan.”

Jones had been impress with Pott’s display at centre back too, but always knew it was a role he would have no issues with, adding: “I think he can do both.

“In terms of his early career at West Ham he was a centre half and I think he’s actually played in the Premier League as a centre half for West Ham, so we know he can do both.

“He’s a fantastic athlete, wins it well, probably an inch or two too short to be a top end centre half, but he has all the attributes and we’re delighted to have him.

“He can also play left back and he’s very much part of our plans.”