Potts knows Hatters must take something from sides like Barnet

Hatters defender Dan Potts knows full well that if his side want to achieve their goal of promotion this term, they can’t afford to drop any more points at teams like Barnet on Saturday.

Luton found themselves goalless going into stoppage time at the Hive and minutes away from a hard-fought point, only to concede to Jack Taylor’s last-gasp strike

Potts said: “You’re going to get tests away from home, especially here, we’ve had it every season, last season, the year before.

“They’re tough games, but the sort of games we’ve got to come to and if we want to get promoted, we’ve got to take something from this game, so we’re bitterly disappointed it ended the way it did.

“You’ve got to give a bit of credit to the opposition, they played with a lot of endeavour and they tried to put us under pressure, tried to turn us round as much as they could, which was good for them, but poor from us.

“We should have controlled the game better, the pitch was good enough, we should be coming away from home, these are the sort of games we’ve got to put our stamp on.

“If we came away with a point, looking back on it at the end of the season, it could have been a good point, but those are the things we’ve got to try and eradicate at the end.

“I thought they did their best to slow the game down, it’s frustrating, but we can’t make excuses, we’ve got to deal with it.

“If you can put the ball in the back of the net, keep a clean sheet, then we’ll all be happy.

“When we do get the chances, got to try and put it in the back of the net, coming away with the 1-0s and the 2-1s, that’s what champions do.”

Potts came closer than most to breaking the deadlock, when his header was superbly saved by home keeper Jamie Stephens, with the home stopper also denying Elliot Lee at the death.

He continued: “They’re two good chances, I thought I should have scored, he’s pulled off a good save and unfortunately it’s hit the crossbar.

“Away from home, two chances you’d like to get two goals and that would have been enough for three points.

“We’d be naive to come away from home and think we’ll get a lot of chances, teams are going to make it difficult for us and that’s something we’ve got to try and deal with, especially if we want to be at the top of the league.”

There was some controversy over the winning goal, with Alan McCormack claiming he had been fouled, but Potts added: “It’s part of the game, you get decisions for you, decisions against you.

“I didn’t really see what happened, it definitely looked like he came in from behind, but the ball fell to their player and we’ve got to try and deal with it better, try to stop the shot, whatever we can do.

“To be fair, he’s put it in the bottom corner and frustrating it might have been, I don’t think we can make excuses.”