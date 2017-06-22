Potts signs new Luton contract

Luton Town defender Dan Potts has put pen to paper on a new one year deal to remain at Kenilworth Road.

The 23-year-old former West Ham full back was at Kenilworth Road this morning to sign the contract, which also has an option for a further season too.

Manager Nathan Jones told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted Pottsy’s agreed a new contract. He was a big part of what we did last year.

“His appearances were curtailed slightly by little injuries that he picked up, but we think he has fantastic attributes that we can actually improve and he fits the bill of what we want.

“We are delighted that he’s committed to us and hopefully it will be for the long term.”