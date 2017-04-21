Pride for Luton boss as Hylton wins the respect of his peers

Hatters boss Nathan Jones revealed his pride at the club’s leading scorer Danny Hylton being named in the PFA EFL Team of the Year.

The forward received the honour yesterday and will attend the PFA Awards at Grosvenor House in London next Sunday, as he was named alongside Doncaster Rovers forward John Marquis as the division’s best two forwards.

This comes after Hylton also made the final three for the PFA EFL Player of the Year too, losing out to Marquis, as Jones said: “I’m really proud and pleased by that because that’s two accolades he’s had.

“He’s been voted in the top three players in the league by managers, so managers recognise how good he is and now the PFA one is your peers.

“I won’t say it’s any more important than the manager one, because it’s two groups of people recognising the work you do.

“He’s had a fantastic season and to be fair, he’s the type that upsets players, and it just goes to show that the majority of footballers are good people deep down.

“They come off to the pitch and they think ‘I respect that’ and that’s pleasing to see.

“Because if I was a player I’d vote for Danny Hylton as I would have known after coming off that pitch I would have come up against someone who no matter what I did or what he did, and he upsets people, but, one he scores goals, two, he leads the line, he works tirelessly for his team, he defends well, he heads in his own box, there’s nothing he doesn’t do.

“He’s a complete centre forward for me and it’s good that he’s got both of these accolades from both different types and I’m pleased the players recognise that.”

Hylton will continue to walk something of a disciplinary tightrope when Notts County visit Kenilworth Road tomorrow as he is just two bookings away from a three match ban for receiving 15 cautions this season.

Luton hope to have six games left to play, three regular league games, plus three play-off encounters, and on whether he would rest Hylton, with a potential suspension in mind, Jones added: “I don’t think you can guarantee anything and I want Danny to be in good form going into the play-offs if we qualify for them.

“I need to look after him anyway, because physically he’s had some season and I’m not just talking about the games he’s played.

“What he does in those games is quite phenomenal. Distance wise, the battering he takes and so on, so he needs a rest anyway, but at the minute we can’t.

“What I want to do is make sure for the important games I have Danny Hylton available and have him worry free.”

On the possibility of seeing some squad rotation if and when Luton confirm their top seven finish, Hylton added: “We just need to get it done (reach the play-offs) as early as we can.

“Hopefully next game we win it and it will be done, if results go our way.

“Then the gaffer can do what he wants. If he wants to rest one or two, then we can go into the end of season in real good form and get ready for the play-offs.”