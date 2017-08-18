Project at Luton was too good to turn down for Cornick

The project in place at Kenilworth Road was enough to persuade new signing Harry Cornick into turning down clubs from a higher level and join Luton last week.

Cornick, 22, was wanted by at least four other clubs before agreeing to sign for Hatters, and on why he chose Town, he said: “It was the project, it’s a club going places.

“There’s other clubs, but the environment here, the training ground and the enthusiasm behind the gaffer, that’s what really sold it to me.

“He had so much energy about how he wanted to improve me as a player and how he wanted Luton to improve as a club, it was a no brainer to sign here really.

“There’s some good players here and there will be competition, that’s what you want in a good squad.

“A squad that can go up is when everyone fights for each others places, it’s only good competition and it will push the team on.

“It’s a good environment here, all the lads are nice and the training ground is top end really.

“It’s not a League Two club at all, and if I can just improve and kick on, neaten myself up, get a bit tidier, then I’m sure I can improve a lot here.”

Cornick will be able to call Kenilworth Road his home now for the next two years at least, something the 22-year-old is relishing after six different loan spells in the last four seasons, including stints with Yeovil, Gillingham and Leyton Orient.

He continued: “I could have gone on loan to a club, but I think it was time for me to move on. It’s a good club Bournemouth, but they’ve just accelerated at a rate that some of the young lads can’t keep up with, me being one of them.

“I felt I improved every year I was at Bournemouth, but I could never make the jump to the first team,so it was time for me to leave.

“There’s a lot of good, young players at Bournemouth, it’s a good squad, they’ve got depth.

“I was coming up against Jordan Ibe, Marc Pugh, players like that, so it was hard for me to break in.”

Having a manager who was such a long-time admirer, with Jones having looked to sign him last season was a huge positive too as Cornick added: “That was another factor in signing here.

“He tried to get me last year on loan and then before that when he was at Brighton, he used to enquire about me.

“Obviously you want to go to a place where you’re wanted and he wanted me here, so I came here.”

Cornick believes that being firmly ensconced in the club can only benefit his progress too, adding: “You want to go out and get games, get professional games, you can play as many 21s games as you want and you will learn and you will improve, but the amount you will improve in a first team environment with other men is not comparable.

“Just getting first team games is the most important thing.”