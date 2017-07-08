'Quality midfielder' to join Luton out in Slovenia

Luton boss Nathan Jones has revealed than an un-named 'quality midfielder' will join his squad on their pre-season training camp in Slovenia next week.

It had looked like the Hatters chief had completed his summer transfer business after Elliot Lee recently became Town’s seventh new addition.

However, an opportunity has now arisen to take a look at another potential recruit over the next seven days, as Jones said: “We've got a quality midfield player coming with us, although I wouldn't call it a trial. He's got a few options from other clubs, but he's chosen to come here first.

“He's an established one who's taken the opportunity to come out with us for a week to see how he likes it.

“He's got a lot interest from other people, but we will see. He's a midfield player, and we will see how he fits in before we make a decision.”

Jones had thought he had finished his business earlier, but admitted that when the chance arose to look at the player further, he couldn't turn it down.

The boss added: "We're done with our squad, but one or two things have come up, that if we get an opportunity to really, really improve, then we have,.

“We’ve known of it for over a week and we’ve managed to get him. I don’t want to name anyone yet as he’s got a few options from other clubs, but he’s chosen to come here first, so it gives us good opportunities."

On whether he has played at a higher level, Jones added: "Well, it depends. You could maybe call them higher levels and so on, but just be patient with us and in due time if anything’s to be done, you’ll be the first to know."