Rea wants to improve all aspects of his game with Luton

Defender Glen Rea knows improvements to his game are needed as he looks to become an all-rounder for the Hatters.

The 22-year-old has been used in both defence and midfield at times this term, but wants to become better in possession when selected to fulfil a holding role in front of the back four.

I want to improve every day, everything I need to work on, so I’ll try and do that. Glen Rea

Rea, who joined Luton permanently from Brighton in the summer, said: “I know I can improve more on the ball in midfield.

“People see me as more of a defensive person in there and it’s a different role in midfield, as you have to have a picture all the time.

“You have to be on the half turn in there, so I need to work on that.

“At centre half I feel you can see the whole picture and it’s easier to play on the ball.

“I want to improve every day, everything I need to work on, so I’ll try and do that.”

Having the likes of Olly Lee and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu in front of the defence has been a huge help according to Rea too as he continued: “Both are good players, they can both play, it’s easy when you’ve got them to play to.

“As a centre half, you just bounce it, get it back and then bounce it to the right back, so having those players makes my job a bit easier.”

Rea started alongside Scott Cuthbert and Alan Sheehan as a back three during Saturday’s 4-1 win over Accrington Stanley, before ending up at the base of the diamond late on.

On what role he favoured, he continued: “I don’t really know to be honest, either.

“I try and do the same job in both positions, when I’m in midfield I try and defend, so either, I don’t mind.

“Having that versatility maybe helps as well because I can drop back in that position, so it helps me to play more games as well.”

Although Isaac Vassell was first to 50 appearances this season, Rea, who has 46 games under his belt, has the most minutes on the pitch in all competitions, clocking up 3,943, in what is his first full season as a professional.

He believes that, plus playing alongside some real experience in Town’s back-line, has definitely improved him too, saying: “You can only progress with experience, so this season I feel I’ve become a better player.

“I’ve had some bad games, that’s going to happen isn’t it, but I think I’ve done well.

“I’ve played quite a lot of games, coming in and doing that is all I wanted to do.

“I just love playing football, so being out on the pitch near enough every week is amazing for me. I don’t expect anything in football, I wanted it obviously (to play as much), because I love football, but I never expected it.

“They’ve (Town’s defenders) all been there, done it, so me coming in and learning in off people like that, it’s unreal.

“They all bring different things to the back four, but their experience really helps me out.”

Town have been alternating between a three and four at the back in recent weeks, although after sticking with the 3-5-2 in their last three matches, Rea was happy to see it continue.

He added: “I think we’ve done well in the three to be fair, it does suit us.

“Scott is the one who goes and challenges as he does, he’s a man mountain at times.

“Sheez can play on the ball, I rate Sheez really highly, he’s excellent on the ball.

“I feel like I can play on the ball coming out as a two, so the balance is good.

“Obviously Mulls (Johnny Mullins) is coming back now as well, so there’s healthy competition as well, so we go into the play-offs on a high.

“They’re massive games, for me, it’s going to be nice to play if I do play. But we just need to, as a club, be where we need to be, and that’s promotion.”