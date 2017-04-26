Reading keeper has no firm plans for next season just yet

After having a taste of regular first team football with Luton Town, keeper Stuart Moore is determined for that to continue next term, wherever he finds himself.

The 22-year-old is out of contract at parent club Reading this summer and is unsure about returning to the Madejski to play second, third or even fourth fiddle behind the likes of Ali Al Habsi, Jonathan Bond and Anssi Jaakkola.

I do want to be playing football regularly, so come the summer, I’ll see my options and go from there. Stuart Moore

Moore said: “We’ve got quite a lot of keepers there and very good keepers, there’s probably four or five very good keepers.

“It is difficult and I do want to be playing football regularly, so come the summer, I’ll see my options and go from there.

“I haven’t actually spoken about it yet though, all I’m focusing on is playing for Luton Town and once that’s over, I’ll worry about my future then.

“Until then, my future is here until the end of the season, so I’ve got to do everything I can to help the club out.”

Although once again reiterating he would be interested in turning his temporary stay at Luton into a more permanent one, Moore confirmed nothing has been discussed on that front either.

He continued: “Yes, it’s something I would look at come the end of the season, but I’m not looking too far ahead and I haven’t looked beyond this season.

“At the moment, I’m only focusing on playing for Luton Town and the play-offs.

“I’m taking it game by game and at the end of the season, I’ll assess it from there.”

Being involved in the promotion run-in is definitely something that Moore is relishing too, as he added: “That’s what appealed to me about this club.

“I know it’s a great club anyway, but the bonus of coming here, pushing for the play-offs and pushing for promotion really appealed to me.

“That’s one of the main reasons I came here, I saw the ambition of the club and I wanted to get involved in it.”