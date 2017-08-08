Redknapp confirms Blues are looking to sign Vassell

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp has confirmed the Championship side are looking to sign in-demand Luton striker Isaac Vassell.

The 23-year-old, whom Hatters have already rejected an offer from Bristol City for, netted twice during Saturday's 8-2 thrashing of Yeovil Town to make it 14 goals in his last 28 appearances.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail, Redknapp said: "He’s a good player. I think Bristol City are in for him. We have made enquiries, he’s a young player with a future.

“He’s come out of non-league not long ago so he’s one that we were looking to bring into the squad.

“He’s quick, he’s strong. He has an awful lot of pace and he’s got a good future ahead of him.”