Robins target Vassell happy to stay put with Luton

Striker Isaac Vassell declared he had no problems with news that Luton turned down a bid for Championship side Bristol City for his services last week.

The 23-year-old, who joined Hatters from non-league Truro City last summer, earned glowing praise for his form during the second half of the season, eventually ending the campaign with 14 goals to his name.

It’s encouraging for me, it’s good, but I’ve got to focus on playing here and getting results for the team and getting us where we want to be. Isaac Vassell

That alerted the attentions of the Robins, who saw young startlet Tammy Abraham return to Chelsea in the summer, as they lodged a bid for Vassell.

However, it was rejected and speaking about remaining at Kenilworth Road, Vassell said: “As far as I’m concerned, I’m a Luton player at the moment, my focus is on here and getting us promoted.

“It’s encouraging for me, it’s good, but I’ve got to focus on playing here and getting results for the team and getting us where we want to be.

“I’m happy with that (staying) as it means a lot that the club believe in me and they believe in what I can do for them so it’s good.

“My agent just spoke to me, but like he said to me, just focus on your football at Luton, I’m happy here, doing what I’m doing here, so not much more to say on that one.”

Vassell is the latest Town player to have an offer turned down after defender James Justin saw Nottingham Forest’s official approach rebuffed too.

On the interest currently being shown in Town’s squad, he continued: “It’s a credit to the club, because people are recognising what we’ve got.

“It shows that the club are producing talent and that we’re doing well, so it’s good in that respect.

“Like I said, keep my head down and focus on football because I’m here and that’s what I’ll do.

“I know that I’m staying here for a bit so I’ll get my head down on football and try and do my best for Luton and try to get them as high as possible as I can.”

Although the likes of Vassell and Justin are staying for the immediate future, boss Nathan Jones knows the club must win promotion this season to keep hold of their stars.

He added: “What we say to Isaac stays in house. We’ve got a good group of players that believe in what we do here, but we’ve got to make sure that our ambition matches theres and our ambition trajectory goes the same way as theirs.

“Because if not, then they’ll ask questions then.”