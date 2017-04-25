Royals keeper hoping for a double celebration in the Moore household

Luton Town keeper Stuart Moore is hoping to make it a double celebration in the Moore household this season.

For the on-loan Reading stopper’s brother, Simon, has been a huge part of Sheffield United’s canter to the League One title this term, playing all but three matches between the posts for the Blades as they returned to the Championship.

I’m so happy that they got promoted and just hope we can do it now to make it an even better season. Stuart Moore

He was named in the division’s PFA Team of the Year as well, and although four years his junior, it’s clear the pair have a close relationship, as Moore said: “Me and my brother are very close and every time after the game I’ll be checking his results as well as concentrating on ours, so when he got promoted, that’s a massive thing for him.

“I’m so happy that they got promoted and just hope we can do it now to make it an even better season.

“We’re very supportive of each other, we have been from a young age. W’ve never really teased each other, always helped each other and we want to see each other do well.

“He will definitely (come to the play-off games). He comes to as many games as he can and I go to as many of his games as I can.

“We’re a very tight family. I’m over the moon for him and just hope we can get promoted now.

“It would be a great evening in the Moore household if we do get promotion, it would be a double celebration.”

It’s not just the two siblings who are known for their glovemanship in the Moore family either, as Moore added: “We used to take it in turns, we’d always go over the field and do some training together, always help each other in terms of progressing.

“He’s probably one of the reasons where I am today, my brother and my dad, helping me out, as a family, we’re all goalkeepers.

“My dad played semi-professional over in Southampton, he played when he was a bit younger and it runs in the family goalkeeper’s, so I’m the next one along.

“We’ve always helped each other progress as much as we we can and always want to see each other do well so I’m very lucky at that respect.”