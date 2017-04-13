Royals youngster would consider Hatters’ move

Town keeper Stuart Moore hasn’t even begun to start considering where his future might lie next season.

The 22-year-old is out of contract with parent club Reading in the summer and may consider moving on from a club he has yet to play for, bar two Checkatrade Trophy appearances, since joining back in 2011.

Yes, definitely, I’d look at it when it comes up. Stuart Moore

Moore, who is currently on loan with the Hatters, said: “I’m up at the end of the season, but I haven’t even considered that.

“I’m just focusing on the next game, that’s all I can do.

“There’s no good getting ahead of myself, I’ve just got to focus on each game as it comes.

“That’s the main thing, playing each game and I’ve just got to be ready.”

With Luton likely to be in the market for a permanent keeper, when asked whether he would consider a move to Kenilworth Road, Moore continued: “Yes, definitely, I’d look at it when it comes up.

“But at the moment, I’m just focusing on playing, and come the summer, that’s the time when I’ll be looking at things and where my career’s going in the future.

“But as for now, I’m just focusing on playing for Luton Town, playing each game and getting more wins.”

Moore was able to show Town fans just what he is capable of at the weekend with some fine stops in the 1-0 win over Barnet, securing the first shut out of his fledgling career.

He was delighted to achieve it especially against a team containing the likes of 23-goal forward John Akinde, saying: “It was my first league clean sheet, so hopefully I can add a lot more to them.

“It tops off the win that,the win’s the main thing, but getting the clean sheet, is just the cherry of the two saves.

“He (Akinde) is a handful as you can see out there.

“He’s a very strong boy, he’s going to cause a lot of defences problems this season.

“I thought the lads back there did very well to deal with him. He’s a difficult player to play against, very strong, quick, holds the ball up well, so the lads did brilliant to keep him quiet for me.”

Moore’s two eye-catching saves included a one-on-one effort to deny Akinde when clean through as he stuck out a leg to divert the shot over the top.

However, he produced an even better attempt to deny Mauro Vilhete’s header that looked for all the world it was flying into the top corner moments before Olly Lee’s winner.

On which was his favourite, Moore continued: “Both were equally as important, a save’s a save, but I’d probably say the header.

“The first half, the Akinde one, I just had to stand up, it hit my foot.

“The header second half, probably, because it meant a bit more as we scored shortly after as well, so both were equally as important.”

Goalscorer Lee was delighted to see the keeper take the credit for a fine performance after a tricky start to life on loan too, adding: “He’s had a rough ride and Matt (Macey)came in and did really well.

“He’s got his opportunity and done brilliantly, he was my man of the match as he kept us in it at times.

“That was different class (second half save).

“I knew their lad who headed it and he couldn’t believe he didn’t get a goal.”