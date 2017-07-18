Serious incident causes Town friendly cancellation

Luton Town have confirmed their friendly against St Albans tonight was cancelled when a pensioner was airlifted to hospital after falling off a roof this morning.

The ambulance service was called at 10.18am to Clarence Park, where the game was scheduled to take place, with the man in his 70s suffering serious injuries and taken via air ambulance to St George’s Hospital in Tooting for further treatment.

A statement on the Hatters website said: “Further to the cancellation of tonight’s scheduled pre-season friendly at St Albans City earlier today, we can confirm that it was due to a serious incident at Clarence Park this morning.

Luton Town Football Club would like to express our understanding at the situation and send our very best wishes to the gentleman who has suffered a serious injury.

“We wish him a full recovery and will remain in contact with the club to offer any assistance we can.”

Luton will next be in action this weekend when they visit National League side Boreham Wood.