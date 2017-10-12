Shea has no complaints with sub role behind ‘outstanding’ Stech

Town keeper James Shea knows he can have no qualms about being number two behind Marek Stech at the moment.

The former AFC Wimbledon stopper has had to make do with a place on the bench this term, witnessing Stech produce a number of inspired performances, with another clean sheet at Accrington on Saturday, his sixth of the season so far.

Shea was back between the posts for the Checkatrade Trophy clash with Barnet last week, and said: “I can’t complain, Stechy’s been outstanding so far and all I can do is just keep working hard.

“Then when I get my chances in games like this, just show what I can do, so all I can do is what I’m doing.”

Shea was frustrated not to secure his first shut out for the Hatters during the contest, beaten from the penalty spot by Bees midfielder Jack Taylor.

He said: “I’m a bit disappointed as I feel like I should be sitting here with a clean sheet.

“I didn’t feel threatened at any point through the night, and I don’t think they had one shot on goal.

“I had nothing to do really, so it’s disappointing standing here with not a clean sheet, but it’s just one of those things.”

However, Shea did make a crucial save in the shootout, deying David Tutonda, as he revelled in the spotlight, saying: “I enjoy penalties as you’ve got nothing to lose.

“All the pressure is on the player to stick the ball in the net and if I can save it, that’s my job.

“I just had a feeling he was going there, I had a little feint to go to my right and then stepped back to my left and saved it.”

Boss Nathan Jones was also delighted with the impact Shea has had since joining in the summer too, adding: “We’re delighted to have James here, he’s an excellent goalkeeper, one of real pedigree at this level.

“He’s fantastic and that’s one area, we’re very, very, very, very pleased with.”