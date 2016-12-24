Sheehan and Potts fit for Colchester clash

Hatters duo Alan Sheehan and Dan Potts are both available for the Boxing Day fixture against Colchester United at Kenilworth Road.

The pair were missing as Luton won 2-0 at Blackpool last weekend, but when asked if they would be considered for Monday’s clash, Jones said: “They’re all back in full training, so I’ve got good options again. Headaches but good options.”

Luton head into the game with an impressive injury record so far this term, with just Danny Green (leg) and Nathan Doyle (Achilles) the long-term absentees.

Jones doesn’t think that there was any luck involved in the fact Town have operated with a virtually fit squad for the majority of the campaign.

He continued: “That’s no coincidence whatsoever. We’ve been very fortunate in not picking up any structural injuries, because those you can’t do anything about.

“(No) Soft tissue injuries, muscular injuries, it’s how we train, how we prepare.

“That’s why we’ve bought Jared Roberts-Smith in, he’s the best I know.

“They’re a fitter group, they’re a more durable group because of that as we don’t flog our players.

“We train them well. The structure we do here is good, there’s no different structure here than when I was at Brighton and that’s a top, top Championship side.

“We have the same regime here, not quite the same facilities yet, but we’re getting there.

“In terms of how we train, how we prepare, how we look after them, the club have been magnificent and it’s no coincidence, absolutely no coincidence.”

Jones has warned all of his squad to be ready when called upon too as Luton begin a period of four games in 13 days.

After Colchester, Luton entertain Barnet and then travel to Portsmouth and Accrington Stanley, as Jones added: “We’ll need to use the squad and I’ve asked them to be patient as they’ll all get used, and we will do that.

“Now we won’t make changes for the sake of it but leading into the Christmas period, we’ve not got far off a fully fit squad, and that’s a wonderful bonus.

“Because they’re all hungry, they all want to play, so it’s not like it’s just weakening the side when we do it.

“It’s a real headache and we’ll need our squad over Christmas to be fresh and especially with Portsmouth having an extra day’s rest because they play on the Friday against Yeovil, we’ll need that and we’ll need that freshness.”