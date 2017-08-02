Sheehan demands Luton don’t get above themselves

Town defender Alan Sheehan says Luton can’t slip into last term’s mindset of thinking they’re the best team in League Two - unless they can consistently prove it on the pitch.

The fourth tier title was last season’s aim but they fell short even of the top three automatic promotion places and then crashed out in the play-off semi-finals to Blackpool, who they’d twice triumphed against in the regular term.

There’s no point in us talking about how good we’re going to be this year or anything like that, we’ve got to do our talking on the pitch. Alan Sheehan

Throughout that campaign a regular mantra from the Hatters’ players was that theirs was the best squad in the division, and defender Sheehan believes it’s fine to still talk the talk this time around but only as long as they walk the walk too.

He said: “I’m picking up a bit more expectation this year, but us as players we’ve got to be level-headed because there was a lot of talk last year about us being the best team in the league.

“Perhaps we were but, table-wise, we weren’t. We’ll try to put that right this year.

“On any given day last year, with the teams that got promoted, Doncaster, we beat them 3-1 and should have beaten them up there.

“Plymouth, we’ve beaten 3-0 and should’ve beaten them here (Kenilworth Road).

“Blackpool, we’ve beaten them twice, so on any given day, in my opinion, we probably were the best team, but it was (a lack of) consistency and too many draws that really cost us in the end and then the play-offs were a nightmare.

“There’s no point in us talking about how good we’re going to be this year or anything like that, we’ve got to do our talking on the pitch.”