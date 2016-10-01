Sheehan fully focussed on gaining Robins victory

Hatters defender Alan Sheehan wants his side to finish a gruelling week with victory at Cheltenham Town this afternoon.

Sheehan saw his side follow up Saturday’s 3-1 win over fellow promotion favourites Doncaster Rovers, with a point against Hartlepool on Tuesday night, and now head to a struggling Robins side, who sit second from bottom in League Two.

We’re looking forward to that we’re going for three points to make it a seven out of nine week. Alan Sheehan

The centre half said: “The minute that game finished (at Hartlepool) I was thinking about Cheltenham straight away.

“We went over to clap the unbelievable fans that showed up here, it was incredible and we mustn’t forget about them.

“They cheered us on the whole game and we nearly got the three points for them, but it’s all about Cheltenham now.

On his side’s 1-1 draw at Victoria Park in midweek, Sheehan, who scored the equaliser with a stunning free kick, was left frustrated they couldn’t claim victory after piling on the pressure late on.

He continued: “I’m happier than I was then although there is a sense of disappointment as well.

“It’s a difficult place to come. I’ve been here before numerous times and it’s never easy on a windy night in Hartlepool.

“I feel like we’ve left three points behind, which is disappointing. We controlled the first half and then they scored a soft rebound goal just before half time, which annoyed us at half time.

“When we came out, the sending off changed the game, but I never felt like we were in real danger.

“They had maybe one or two chances through the game but we had 10 or 11 and, on another day, it could have been three or four and we’d be going home with the points.

“But, after seeing the results, a point turns out to be a good point in the end, maybe.

“It’s disappointing but, when you look back on it throughout the season, it’s another point to to the tally of where we want to be.”