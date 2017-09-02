Sheehan knows Town have to be up for a battle at Sincil Bank

Town defender Alan Sheehan has urged his team-mates to prepare themselves for a real battle at Lincoln City this afternoon.

The Hatters head to last year’s National League champions, who have made a decent start to life in League Two, with one win, two draws and a defeat.

Sheehan knows full well that they will need to replicate last weekend’s second half showing at Mansfield rather than the first if they are to take anything back to Kenilworth Road with them.

He said: “Possibly two second half performances in an ideal world, but when you go away to places like your Mansfield’s and your Lincoln’s, and teams like that, you’ve got to be up for a battle.

“Sometimes people say win the battle in the first 15 minutes. That game the other day was a 90 minute battle with the antics going on on and off the field at the time and just constant fouls.

“The game never got going, so you’ve got to be mentally so switched on really and try to keep your head which sometimes is hard.

“But we’ll be ready for Saturday and hopefully we can do the job.

“There’s freakish results every week, we didn’t play well in the first half the other day and they probably bombarded us, no football whatsoever.

“But they were the better team in the first half without probably putting a pass or two together, which is incredible.

“That’s the way it is though. You look at different results, Crawley beat Swindon 3-0 who are one of the favourites to go up this year, so on any given day in this league, anybody can beat anybody.”

The Red Imps will no doubt be led by imposing striker Matt Rhead, with the forward scoring 15 goals last term and opening his account at the fifth time of asking a week ago too.

Sheehan continued: “He wins his headers and they’re still carrying their form on a bit from their great year last year, their great cup run.

“They have a set way of playing, and they’re used to winning at home, so we’re going to have to be on top of our game, to combat that and hopefully get the three points.”

Former Town striker Ollie Palmer is also now at Sincil Bank, although used mainly off the bench this term, as Sheehan said: “He came on loan and didn’t play a whole lot with the form of Hylts (Danny Hylton) and (Isaac) Vassell, but I’m sure he can do a similar job if he comes on as well.

“They’re a strong team, probably be building again, so I think they’ll be expecting to be up there again at the end of the season.”