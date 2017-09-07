Sheehan left impressed by Luton’s summer business

Hatters defender Alan Sheehan has been massively enthused by the new signings recruited by boss Nathan Jones this season.

The one main criticism aimed at Luton last season was their lack of experience within the squad, but Town’s chief clearly moved to rectify that with his transfer policy over the summer.

Sheehan said: “In my opinion, it’s a very, very strong squad. There’s competition for places everywhere, two players per position, four for some places and then you’ve got the young boys pushing through.

“So there’s serious competition and you’ve got to be playing well to keep the shirt.

“We’ve signed a few men really, Stechy (Marek Stech) in goal, Alan McCormack and Collo (James Collins) just to name a few.

“There’s more, but they’re men. There’s two sides of football and sometimes only one side in League Two and it’s to boom it. At the minute everyone wants to have a shot at us, which is good, teams will raise their game.

“But with our strong squad that’s where we have to try and be better than them and be 100 per cent every game.”

Sheehan’s own form has been impressive this season too, particularly aerially, with the Irishman not missing a minute of league action so far.

He added: “I back myself against most people, but consistently you’ve got to be doing that in this league (win headers) as that’s a lot of people’s strengths and you’ve got to be able to do that or else there’s no point playing in the middle.

“I’ve been relatively happy, you don’t want to be conceding goals, but I suppose we’re a very attacking team.

“Sometimes, it’s eight going forward and some games where me and Glen (Rea) and me and Scotty (Cuthbert) are left at the back.

“But it’s our job to, we defend as a team and we score as a team, so I think it’s been an okay start.”

Meanwhile, boss Jones has been delighted with how Sheehan has adapted to his regular role in the heart of Town’s defence now, and in the full back position he assumed at times last term.

He added: “I brought him in to play that (centre half). I know he can cover, but he doesn’t really want to play there and we brought him here as a left sided centre half.

“We let at the time a real good young player go in Luke Wilkinson, because we needed to add that established one that really could handle the ball, that would let us develop from the back.

“Sheez gives us that, he’s wonderful in possession, deadly from set plays, wonderful delivery, great balls in and when he’s right at it, he’s a fantastic defender.

“It’s about keeping him motivated, keeping him developing, because he’s never too young to improve.”