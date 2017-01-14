Sheehan quick to apologise over red card

Hatters defender Alan Sheehan was quick to apologise after he was sent off against Crewe Alexandra this afternoon.

The 30-year-old had already been booked in the first half, before needlessly lunging in on the hosts Alex Kiwomya and was shown his second yellow by referee Graham Salisbury.

That left Town, who were drawing 1-1 at the time, with 36 minutes to play with just 10 men, but in Sheehan’s absence, they went on to win 2-1, thanks to Jake Gray’s winner.

Afterwards, Sheehan tweeted: “Very stupid from me. Let the lads down but glad they got me out of the crap. Great 3 points.”

Luton have now had seven players sent off already this term, including two in three games, after Glen Rea’s red against Accrington last week.

Boss Nathan Jones had no complaints over the decision and warned his side they must improve their discipline if they are to mount a concerted push for the top three.

We have to cut out as they’ll cost us, they will cost us and I’m not going to let it cost us promotion. Nathan Jones

He added: “He was on an absolute knife-edge anyway because of the challenges he’s done before.

“It was silly. A silly thing to do. A lack of discipline really and we’ve had a few lack of disciplines, Glen Rea last week that we have to cut out as they’ll cost us, they will cost us and I’m not going to let it cost us promotion.

“He’s disappointed because he’s a good pro, but it gives someone else a chance and we were brave in what we did.

“It’s a good day, I’m not going to rest on any negatives, I’ll deal with those over the weekend. But what a wonderful performance, what a wonderful team spirit to go and to work and I’m delighted for them.”