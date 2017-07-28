Sheehan relieved to be out of the gym and back in a Luton shirt

Hatters defender Alan Sheehan was relieved to finally be out of the gym and on to the pitch during Wednesday night’s 1-0 friendly defeat to Leicester City.

A calf and Achilles injury has kept Sheehan sidelined for much of pre-season but he returned to action against his former side, whom he played 29 times for between 2003-2008.

He said: “I was back training the other day, working hard in the gym. When you’re not playing games and training not he pitch I kind of find it harder in the gym because I prefer to be training with the football.

“I’m happy. Hopefully I won’t be seeing that spin bike for a while now because it has been my friend for the last while.

“I want to play and be involved in every big game. The new boys have come in and you want to be involved in everything. It’s a bit frustrating but positive as well because I feel very good now. I’m ready to go.

“Obviously, no-one wants to miss any time but I suppose if you have a choice to miss 10 days of training you’d probably pick pre-season.

“Time will tell. I’ll get more minutes on Saturday and hopefully get a good piece of the game again. I felt good out there (against Leicester), to be involved and to play 35 minutes at the end, I felt quite good. It’s always lovely to be back on the pitch.”

Sheehan played as both a centre back and a full back last term and asked if he’d be happy to be adaptable again, he was curiously cryptic.

“We’ve got two good left backs and competition everywhere this season, really,” said the defender, adding: “We’ve recruited very well so there’s a very exciting year coming up. I’m very excited for it, so I won’t give too much away about where and when I’ll be playing but I’ll give 100 per cent wherever I am.”