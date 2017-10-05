Shinnie and McCormack are ‘touch and go’ for Luton

Hatters duo Alan McCormack and Andrew Shinnie are both rated as ‘touch and go’ for Saturday’s trip to Accrington Stanley.

McCormack has been missing since coming off during the first half of the 2-1 win at Wycombe with a groin injury last month, while Shinnie rolled his ankle in the opening exchanges of the 1-0 triumph against Chesterfield.

Luke Berry is obviously back, Lawson D’Ath has played in midweek, he’s back involved, so we’ve got options. Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones said: “It’s touch and go for those two so we’ll see where they are.

“But as far as the rest of them, Pelly-Ruddock serves a final game ban, Luke Berry is obviously back, Lawson D’Ath has played in midweek, he’s back involved, so we’ve got options.

“It’s unfortunate for Luke Gambin that he’s away with Malta as he’s been in wonderful form lately as well, but we’ve got the players there, we’re in good form and we’re covered,

“We’re looking forward to getting hopefully to next week when we’ll have our full quota back again and it will give me a problem as we’ll have all them to choose from.”