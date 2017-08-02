Shinnie arrival a huge coup for the Hatters

Town skipper Scott Cuthbert believes it was a huge coup for Luton to be able to attract a player of Andrew Shinnie’s quality to the club.

The 28-year-old began his career at Scottish Premier League giants Rangers, before making over 75 appearances in the Championship for Birmingham City.

Shinnie, who has signed a season-long loan deal, gave a starring display in Saturday’s 2-1 friendly win over Scunthorpe as Cuthbert, who himself started out north of the border at Celtic, said: “Shins is excellent, I’ve known Shins since we were young boys when he played for Rangers in the youth team.

“He’s got real ability, I thought he was excellent today in that role, he caused them real problems.

“A couple of years ago he was flying at Birmingham, he got in the Scotland squad as well, then just had a year or so where it just hasn’t happened for him.

“We’re fortunate that we’ve managed to gain a quality player for this level.

“He just strengthens our squad which is already a very, very strong squad.

Meanwhile, boss Nathan Jones added: “On today’s performance it justifies why you bring him in.

“He’s a wonderful footballer, as when I was at Brighton we were looking at him to get in the Championship to get us promoted to the Premier League.

“So for us to get him is a big coup and he trusts what we do. Hopefully we can give him the platform to rediscover that form, but it’s still only pre-season, so lets not get too carried away.”