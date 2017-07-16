Shinnie felt wanted by Hatters boss Jones

Playing for Hatters boss Nathan Jones was a huge reason behind midfielder Andrew Shinnie’s decision to swap Birmingham City for Luton Town this season.

The 27-year-old, who spent last term at Scottish Championship title winners Hibernian, had been a long term target of Jones since the Town chief was on the coaching staff at Brighton prior to moving to Kenilworth Road.

He knows exactly what he’s talking about and he is the kind of manager I would like to play my football for. Andrew Shinnie

It was something the Scottish international delighted to find out too, saying: “I didn’t know that until he mentioned it when I met him.

“I came down to chat to him and he told me that which is nice to hear. That was a factor, I felt wanted by him, which was great to hear, you always want to be wanted and I like the way Nathan likes to play.

“I liked the way his Brighton team when he was a coach there liked to play, it was the same philosophy and style I like, so that was a good thing to hear from him.”

Meanwhile, the depth of knowledge Jones had on him, was also a huge reason behind joining, as Shinnie added: “You can go places on loan where maybe teams don’t know much about you, but the manager knows the way I play and had been aware of me before, so that’s a good start.

“I was quite surprised with how in detail he went, about the way he likes to play, where he sees me fitting into the club, what they could offer for me.

“He knows exactly what he’s talking about and he is the kind of manager I would like to play my football for.”