Shinnie not just a home comfort for the Hatters

Midfielder Andrew Shinnie won't simply be a home comfort for the Hatters this campaign according to boss Nathan Jones.

The 28-year-old, who signed a season-long loan from Birmingham City in the summer, has been in stellar form at Kenilworth Road, with a host of assists to his name already.

However, he has been less effective on Town's travels to date, replaced in the games with Barnet and Mansfield. while he was an unused substitute in the 0-0 draw at Lincoln City last weekend.

Luton chief Jones confirmed that was more down to an injury Shinnie was carrying, rather than anything tactical though, as he said: “He rolled his ankle the week before and if we’d have had a full quota to choose from, in terms of (Luke) Gambin being back and Lawson D’Ath being back then we probably wouldn’t have put Andrew on the bench to be honest with you.

“But the necessity was we might have needed him, but in the end, it wasn’t a game for him really, because a lot of it was played on second balls which isn’t his strongest part.

“I don’t class him as a home player though. He’s a wonderful. wonderful footballer and if you’re a wonderful footballer and you’re committed and you see things, it doesn’t matter where you play, you can affect the game.

“He’s one that could. It was purely down the injury, he wasn’t quite ready, but we kind of needed him for the bench just in case we needed to chase it, so tried to cover every single thing.”