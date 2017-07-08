Shinnie ready for Eagles test

New signing Andrew Shinnie is looking forward to getting his first minutes in a Luton shirt when the Hatters travel to Bedford Town this afternoon.

Town boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that a full strength squad will make the trip to the Eyrie for the game which kicks off at 3pm, as speaking ahead of the clash, Shinnie said: “We’ve got a couple of good days training in the next few days and then the game against Bedford.

It’s more to get the fitness going and get the minutes up, so I’m looking forward to that. Andrew Shinnie

“It’s more to get the fitness going and get the minutes up, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Luton’s squad will then head off to Slovenia for a warm weather training camp tomorrow and although a trip into the unknown, it’s something Shinnie, who has signed on a season-long loan from Birmingham, is relishing.

He continued: “Pre-season trips are always what you want to be on if you’re going into a new side.

“Everyone trains and then does their own thing when you’re at home, but when you’re on pre-season tour, everyone’s together for the whole week, you can bond and get to know people.

“It’s not somewhere I’ve ever thought of going on holiday and I don’t think I’ve ever been there with football, so it will be good.

“I like going to different places and seeing new things, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Hatters will then head back to play the likes of St Albans, Boreham Wood, former Premier League champions Leicester City and League One Scunthorpe United in their friendlies.

Shinnie added: There’ll be some good games, great games to test ourselves in, just to see how our pre-season went, how fit we are and how we’re looking to play.

“We’ve got some work to do before then, so we’ll be looking forward to those games.”