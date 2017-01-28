Slight delay but Hatters boss still looking to add to his squad

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is still expecting to add one more signing to his squad before the transfer window closes on Tuesday evening.

Speaking to the press on Thursday afternoon Jones had hinted he was hopeful of having a new addition in place before today’s 2-0 win over Cambridge United.

That wasn’t to be the case, but when asked if anyone would be joining Lawson D’Ath and Luke Gambin in the arrivals lounge at Kenilworth Road, Jones said: “We thought we were close, but things didn’t quite materialise.

“So the next three days we’ll have some news and if I’m honest, I can’t wait for it (the window) to shut.”