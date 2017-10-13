Smith tipped to get a fantastic ovation from Luton fans

Hatters boss Nathan Jones hopes returning midfielder Jonathan Smith gets a fine reception from the Kenilworth Road faithful this weekend.

The 30-year-old spent almost five years with Luton, becoming a firm favourite amongst Luton fans during the side’s Conference days, making 176 appearances and scoring 11 times.

However, he was placed on the transfer list during the summer and signed for Boro in August, where he has made an impressive impact, starting 11 games in League Two, netting twice.

Smith won’t be the only former Luton player in the Stevenage ranks, with Ronnie Henry, Luke Wilkinson and Fraser Franks all potentially on show, as Jones said: “I think they’ve got a number of ones who play and I would imagine Jonathan will get a fantastic reception.

“He was a good player for this football club, did fantastically well and was an exemplary professional.

"So I hope he does get a good reception as he doesn’t justify anything else.”