Stacey: It was definitely a shot!

Hatters defender Jack Stacey insisted there was nothing lucky about his first goal for the club during the 2-0 victory over Port Vale last night.

With the second half five minutes old, the full back set off on a rampaging run forward after being put clear by Alan McCormack and raced away to thunder past out the out position Vale keeper Sam Hornby from just inside the box.

The defender gambled on me crossing which left a space for me to drive into and in the end I decided the shot was the best option. Jack Stacey

There were some queries at the time over whether it was a shot or a cross, but there was no such doubt according to Stacey, who said: “That’s the question I’ve got a lot and every answer for me is going to be a shot.

“I think he (Hornby) did gamble a little, me shooting across goal, so there was space in the near post and I found it.

“We defended from a corner, Macca won the second balls all game in the middle of the pitch, counter attack, a lot of us steaming forward and we scored from it, so we’re happy.

“The defender gambled on me crossing which left a space for me to drive into and in the end I decided the shot was the best option.

“I’ve scored quite a few, I’d like maybe a few more tap ins if I get into positions but I’m very happy with the goal today.”

Town manager Nathan Jones wasn’t concerned if the summer signing from Reading was aiming for the top corner or not, saying: “It’s a wonderful strike, and he meant it, he said he saw the keeper creep because the keeper thought he was going to cross it and it’s a fantastic strike.

“Whether he meant it or not, I’ll take it.”

The goal had come with Vale enjoying a rare few minutes of dominance in the game, but showed again how Town can be lethal when breaking at pace.

Jones added: “Ironically, it came against the run of play as we couldn’t get out of the half for four minutes and that came from Alan McCormack’s only discrepancy all night where he tried to backheel in here.

“It was a fantastic counter attack, we’ve had a number of occasions to counter attack, especially late on when they went really for everything when they put everything into our box.

“We defended the box well and as soon as we cleared our box, then we were able to break on them. Apart from a little bit more quality it could have been more as should have had one or two more on the counter attack.”