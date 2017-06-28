Stacey ready to challenge Justin for first team spot at Luton

New signing Jack Stacey is confident he is well equipped to challenge Town starlet James Justin for the right back berth at Kenilworth Road this season.

The 21-year-old agreed to leave Championship side Reading on Monday, penning a two year deal with Luton.

He played almost a full campaign on the right hand side of Exeter City’s defence last term, as they were beaten in the play-off final by Blackpool, and believes that will stand him in good stead to do the same for the Hatters.

Stacey said: “That should help, especially getting the experience of League Two for nearly a full season at right back, which was a new position for me last season.

“Being within a promotion push too, that’s something I can bring to Luton as well.

“I’ve looked at the squad, it’s a very good squad, with strength in depth, so that can only help the team overall.

“I played against Luton last season twice and they were a very difficult team to play against.

“We knew they had quality all over the pitch and it will be nice to have some of those as my team-mates instead of having to play against them this year.”

Before heading to St James Park last term, Stacey had been used to playing slightly further forward with the Royals, but has now made his home further back.

He said: “I had played there (right back) before, but my main position was probably more of a right midfielder.

“Last season was when I really cemented my place as a right back.

“I really enjoyed it and did well, so I’m looking forward to playing there for Luton.

“That’s what he (Nathan Jones) signed me as, a right back.

“The manager knows I can also play different positions, but the main one will be right back I think.”

Speaking about his new signing in the week, boss Nathan Jones revealed the former Reading youngster had been a player he was after for a while.

He said: “Jack played against us last season for Exeter, but he’s someone I’ve been aware of for a long time – way before I came to this club.

“So when the opportunity came up, especially after the way he’s been at Exeter and the job he did there, that he was available and we could get him, we did.”

Seeing those comments, plus working for a dynamic young manager such as Jones was another reason why Stacey chose to make Luton his home too.

He continued: “It’s nice to hear that from a manager and one of the main reasons that I joined Luton was being with a very impressive manager, that can only help me improve my game.

“That’s what I’m looking forward to, that’s why I’ve come to Luton, to try and improve and play regular football. He’s very passionate, very knowledgeable and someone that can really help me in my career.”