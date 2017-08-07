Stech available for Ipswich cup clash

Hatters keeper Marek Stech is available for tomorrow’s Carabao Cup first round clash against Ipswich Town despite taking a nasty blow to the face at the weekend.

The summer signing from Sparta Prague suffered the injury after colliding with Yeovil’s Omar Sowunmi while trying to punch clear from a corner in the latter stages of Town’s 8-2 victory.

Stech, who had earlier saved a penalty from Otis Khan, needed well over five minutes of treatment before carrying on, as boss Nathan Jones said: “He should be (available), he trained well today.

“He’s one of those tough cookies and that’s why we brought him here.

“He’s a great character, he wanted to train, we could have looked after him today, especially considering the strength of depth we have here, but he wanted to train.

“He came through training and providing there’s no adverse reaction, he will be available.”

Luton do have fellow new recruit James Shea waiting in the wings and when asked if he would rotate the goalkeepers for the tie, Jones continued: “It’s something we can do, but we’ve got a long season ahead and rather than rotate, we’ll use our squad.

“It’s early, we’ve looked after them pre-season, we didn’t flog them and give them 10 games so they’re tired.

“It was probably only the second 90 minutes they’ve done, so they can go again Tuesday.

“We build and we periodise our training, so that we’re ready all year.”

Midfielder Alan McCormack was full of praise for Town stopper’s bravery at finishing the game on the weekend, as he said: “He took a big blow to the lip, it’s not looking too good to be fair, I don’t think his wife will be too pleased later on when he gets home.

“But it’s bravery, it’s what we ask for from people, putting your head in places where you don’t normally.

“Most people wouldn’t, and he’s done that today, he’s got us out of the dirt a couple of times with a penno save and that save after half time was unbelievable.

“I thought it was in when he volleyed it and just remember seeing him clawing it out from nowhere.

“You’re going to need them, we’re going to need him the course of the season. He’s big, he’s a great shot stopper, so from back to front we’re looking good.”

Meanwhile, hat-trick hero James Collins was quick to pay tribute to the Town number one too, saying: “Speaking about the game and the goals and the scoreline, but Marek’s probably had as good a game as anybody.

“He made two great saves, saved the penalty and got a hand to the goal as well, so credit to him.

“It starts from him, he’s the one who starts our attacks off and he’s had a great game as well.”