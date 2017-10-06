Stech nominated for PFA Player of the Month

Hatters keeper Marek Stech has been nominated for the PFA Bristol Street Motors League Two Player of the Month Award for August and September.

The ex-Sparta Prague stopper has kept five clean sheets in 11 Sky Bet League Two outings so far and is up against two other keepers for the award in Exeter’s Christy Pym and Notts County’s Adam Collin, while Mickey Demetriou (Newport County), Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) and Jack Grimmer (Coventry) complete the six-man shortlist.

Supporters have until 11pm this evening to vote for Stech and when asked about the summer signing’s form so far this term, Hatters boss Nathan Jones wasn’t surprised to see him make such a favourable impression, particularly with his dominance of the penalty area.

He said: “That’s why we bought him, he’s 6ft 4, an international goalkeeper, good pedigree, used to playing at a higher level, played in this league, got promoted from the league above, so we know he’s a good pedigree.

“That’s what we want, we want keepers to be dominant.

“When we have young keepers here, we ask them to be dominant and have good starting positions and if they’re going to make a mistake, then be positive.

Marek has taken the limelight in terms of being in the first team, but he’s getting pushed every day by James and Harry (Isted). Nathan Jones

“Marek’s shown that, but Marek’s a fine goalkeeper and we’re pleased with him.”

Jones also felt that being challenged for his place by James Shea and youngster Harry Isted has helped, adding: “We’re delighted with the goalkeepers we’ve recruited, all three of them.

“Marek has taken the limelight in terms of being in the first team, but he’s getting pushed every day by James and Harry (Isted).

“We explained the situation to all three of the keepers, they knew exactly where they were, and James has been exactly how we knew he would be. We think we have two number ones, we don’t think we have a number one and number two.

“Invariably it’s turned out that way so far, but we believe we’ve got two number ones and a real one for developing.

“We’re in a good place with our goalkeepers and long may that continue.