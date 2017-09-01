Striker Jarvis misses Tesco shift to sign for the Hatters

New Luton striker Aaron Jarvis admitted he had to cancel his shift at Tesco to sign up for the Hatters on deadline day last night.

The 19-year-old, who scored 17 goals for Basingstoke last season, was on the way to work when the call came in from Town and a quick detour later, he was becoming the club’s 11th addition of the summer.

I was meant to have my work shift at Tesco tonight – but it was worth the cancel. I’ve not handed my notice in yet, but I will do soon! Aaron Jarvis

Jarvis said: “It’s absolutely amazing – a dream come true for me to sign my first professional contract for Luton. I’m excited to get out there now and meet the boys.

“I found out about it at 4pm today, then the final news at 5pm and quickly tried to make my way up here but got stuck on the M25 in traffic, so I arrived quite late tonight but I’m glad the deal’s done now.

“I was meant to have my work shift at Tesco tonight – but it was worth the cancel. I’ve not handed my notice in yet, but I will do soon!”

Meanwhile, Jarvis’s manager at Basingstoke, former AFC Wimbledon boss Terry Brown, told the club website that he anticipates an increasingly bright future in the game for his former charge.

He added: “Aaron has been with the club for four years, and it’s a massive plus when we can get a boy coming through a Non-League academy to be signed by a big club like Luton.

“For the boy, he’s not the finished article by any means, but I wouldn’t like to be the centre-halves trying to mark him and Danny Hylton.

“I had Danny coming through the ranks at Aldershot as a kid, and he was a brilliantly talented boy with a proper little naughty streak in him.

“This boy is slightly different, but he’s seriously brave. He only ever watches the ball.

“He’ll run channels all day and any cross that comes in, he’ll put his head in. He’ll fight and he’ll scrap, he’s an old-fashioned centre-forward – and there’s not many of them about any more.

“All he thinks about and breathes is professional football. That’s all he wants to do. He will give you absolutely everything and is definitely one for the future.”