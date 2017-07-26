Striker Lee delighted to be back where he feels wanted

Striker Elliot Lee is desperate to make up for lost time with Luton this summer after spending last season kicking his heels at Barnsley.

The 22-year-old left West Ham United for Oakwell in the summer of 2016, but only made six substitute appearances for the Tykes, totalling less than an hour on the pitch.

It was an easy decision to join as I wasn’t playing football at Barnsley and I wanted to go somewhere where I know I’d enjoy my football. Elliot Lee

Lee had his contract terminated by mutual consent to enable a switch to Kenilworth Road, and on his hopes for the new campaign, said: “I’m hoping to hit the ground running and make up for that lost time at Barnsley.

“I was just not being picked, but I want to put that all behind me now, I’ve come here to play football for the gaffer and the boys here.

“It was an easy decision to join as I wasn’t playing football at Barnsley and I wanted to go somewhere where I know I’d enjoy my football.

“I know I’ve got a relationship with the fans, and I know that I really want to get my career back on track with Luton and know the way the club is going, it was an easy decision.

“I’m really looking forward to playing week in week out, scoring goals and enjoying my football again.”

The striker is now in his second spell at Kenilworth Road, and his impact from his first move, coming at the back end of the 2014-15 season, where he scored three goals in 14 appearances, including two in a televised match against Wycombe, saw fans hugely enthused over his addition.

On the welcome received by Town’s supporters, Lee continued: “It’s brilliant, the best thing you can have as a footballer, to have fans that really like you, you can’t ask for any more.

“I’m really looking forward to playing in front them again and showing them what I can do, showing them that I’ve become an even better football player from last time. It was a massive factor in my decision to come back and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Talking about just why he enjoyed his previous time with the Hatters, Lee, who has also been at Colchester, Southend and Blackpool, continued: “I took a lot from it, it was a good experience for me as I’d been out on a couple of loans but I’d never really enjoyed and integrated.

“I felt like I really integrated with the Luton squad that time and the fans, I felt like I had a really good relationship with them.

“I took a lot from it in terms of growing up as a player and feel like the Luton loan really developed me as a player.”